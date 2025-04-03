Shunto Pay Hike Offers by Small Firms So Far Average 5 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Pay increases offered by small companies so far in this year's "shunto" spring labor-management negotiations average 5 pct, up 0.31 percentage point from the same stage last year, the latest result of a survey by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, showed Thursday.

Among all companies, the average pay increase stood at 5.42 pct, up 0.18 point and the highest in 34 years when compared with figures in past final tallies.

The survey confirmed that wage increases are spreading from large companies to small businesses. "As negotiations are still ongoing at small companies, we hope this level (of wage increases) will be maintained," Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino said at a press conference.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the survey had received responses from 2,485 unions, including 1,441 small unions with fewer than 300 members.

The average pay increase was 17,358 yen, up 1,321 yen, for all unions and 13,360 yen, up 1,263 yen, for small unions.

