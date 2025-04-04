Trader Mitsubishi to Invest 4 T. Yen over 3 years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Corp. said Thursday that the Japanese trading house will invest more than 4 trillion yen over the three years ending in fiscal 2027.

The company aims to achieve a consolidated net profit of some 1.2 trillion yen in the fiscal year ending in March 2028, up 250 billion yen from three years before, while raising its return on equity to 12 pct or more.

Mitsubishi also said it will buy back 1 trillion yen’s worth of shares of its stock in fiscal 2025.

The company said it will review its business structures flexibly in response to rapid changes in the business environment.

“We can accomplish these challenging targets by leveraging our comprehensive strength,” Mitsubishi President and CEO Katsuya Nakanishi said in a press conference.

