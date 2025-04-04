Trump's Tariffs Raise Concern about Impact on Japan Economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs have raised concerns about a serious impact on the Japanese economy as they are expected to significantly impact exporters that rely on the U.S. market.

The Japanese government will continue to seek exemptions from the tariffs, but prospects for a success in negotiations with the United States are grim.

"It's extremely regrettable that Japan was not exempted," Japanese trade minister Yoji Muto told a news conference on Thursday after Trump announced the tariffs, including a 24 pct levy on Japan.

"We'll consider a response calmly," Muto said. He did not elaborate while leaving open the possibility of imposing retaliatory tariffs on imports from the United States.

The U.S. reciprocal tariffs are likely to affect a wide range of Japanese products, including construction machinery and yellowtail.

