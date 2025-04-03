NATO Secretary-General to Visit Japan from Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will make a three-day visit to Japan from Tuesday.

Rutte will hold talks with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Japan and NATO aim to boost their ties amid concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which belittles allies and like-minded nations.

It will be the first time in two years for a NATO leader to visit Japan. Ishiba and Rutte, both of whom took office last October, will meet in person for the first time.

They are seen exchanging opinions on the situations in Ukraine and East Asia and confirming cooperation to maintain and enhance the free and open international order based on the rule of law.

