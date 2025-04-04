Osaka Expo Begins Test Run

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The World Exposition in Osaka began a three-day test run, a rehearsal involving visitors, on Yumeshima, an artificial island in the western Japan city, on Friday ahead of its grand opening on April 13.

The test run is joined by business and foreign guests on Friday. Residents of Osaka Prefecture will be invited on Saturday and Sunday. Some 90,000 people are expected to visit the Expo venue during the three days.

About 350,000 people in the prefecture applied for the free invitations, with around 40,000 selected in a lottery.

Organizers will check the level of congestion by having participants enter the venue during designated hours and by the transportation methods they selected in advance.

Pavilions and restaurants will operate in the same way as the actual event to test their preparedness.

