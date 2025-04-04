Record 7,910 Serve as "Community Reactivators" in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--A record 7,910 people served under a Japanese government-subsidized program in which people move from urban to nonurban areas to help revitalize local communities in fiscal 2024, which ended Monday, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.

Members of the "community-reactivating cooperator squad" increased by 710 from the preceding year.

The number of municipalities that accepted such members rose by 12 to a record 1,176.

The government aims to boost the number of squad members to 10,000 by fiscal 2026. With a view to achieving the target, the ministry will try to get the program known to people from a wide range of age groups and work to support the members better.

More than 60 pct of squad members were in their 20s or 30s, 20 pct in their 40s and 10 pct in their 50s.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]