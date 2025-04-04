Japan Ruling Bloc, DPFP Agree to Cut Gasoline Prices in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The secretaries-general of Japan's ruling parties and the opposition Democratic Party for the People agreed on Friday to lower gasoline prices in June to help cushion the impact of higher inflation.

"We'll consider how much we can do without compiling a supplementary budget," Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters after a meeting with his counterparts from its coalition partner, Komeito, and the DPFP.

In the meeting, DPFP Secretary-General Kazuya Shinba reiterated the party's demands including a reduction in the gasoline tax.

