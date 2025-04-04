Quad Nations Seek Extension of Ceasefire in Quake-Hit Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The Quad nations of Japan, the United States, Australia and India in a statement released Friday welcomed the Myanmar military's announcement of temporary ceasefire following a recent massive earthquake and called for continued suspension of fighting.

"We welcome recent commitments to temporary, partial ceasefires and call on all parties to implement, extend and broaden these measures" so that a safe and conducive environment to facilitate timely delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Myanmar will be provided.

The March 28 temblor is believed to have claimed the lives of thousands of people in the Southeast Asian nation. The quake also affected neighboring Thailand.

While expressing their "deepest sympathies and condolences" to the people of Myanmar and Thailand, the Quad countries showed their concerns that the significant loss of life, injuries and widespread destruction of infrastructure "worsen an already-dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar."

In phone talks Wednesday, top bureaucrats from the Quad countries' foreign ministries confirmed their close cooperation in providing humanitarian assistance to Myanmar. They also agreed to advance practical cooperation in achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

