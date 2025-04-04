Japan Defense Min., NATO Sec.-Gen. to Meet in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Friday that he will meet NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Tuesday.

They are set to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the strengthening of security cooperation between Japan and NATO.

Rutte, who will make a three-day visit to Japan from Tuesday, is also scheduled to inspect the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

"Based on the recognition that the security of the Euro-Atlantic region is inseparable from that of the Indo-Pacific region, we will hold concrete discussions toward further progress in security and defense cooperation," Nakatani told a press conference Friday.

The NATO secretary-general is slated to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba as well during his visit to the Asian country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]