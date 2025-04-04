Trump Tariffs May Weigh on Japan, Global Economies: BOJ Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda warned Friday that high tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump may exert downward pressure on the Japanese and global economies through various channels.

At a meeting of the Financial Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Ueda said that heightened uncertainty due to the reciprocal and auto tariffs may impact household and corporate confidence and markets in various countries.

On possible monetary policy response to such a situation, the top central banker said that the BOJ will hold thorough discussions while reviewing various data and information that will become available by each policymaking meeting.

Economic and price outlooks could change if external conditions change drastically, and the BOJ will take appropriate policy measures accordingly, he added.

The expected downward pressure on the economy stemming from the U.S. tariffs may have the effect of lowering prices in Japan, Ueda said.

