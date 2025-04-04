Ishiba Eyes Phone Talks with Trump over Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday told other political party leaders that arrangements are underway to hold telephone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump following his tariff moves.

In a 45-minute meeting with the party leaders, Ishiba also explained a plan to establish a ministerial council to discuss how to respond to the Trump tariffs.

Trump announced so-called reciprocal tariffs on imports to the United States on Wednesday, followed by the implementation of additional tariffs on automobile and auto parts imports the next day.

"It's a national crisis, so we need to take a cross-party approach to handle the matter," Ishiba said in the meeting, calling for cooperation from other party leaders.

"When I or another cabinet member visits the United States, please take that into consideration in deciding parliamentary schedules," Ishiba said as he expressed his eagerness to negotiate directly with Trump so that Japan will be exempted from the tariff measures.

