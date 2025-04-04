Ishiba Holds Talks with Other Party Chiefs over Trump Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday held talks with other political party leaders following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs and the implementation of additional U.S. tariffs on auto imports.

Ishiba said that he will ask the U.S. side to exempt Japan from the tariffs and that he would take all possible measures domestically.

The prime minister, who heads Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, called for cooperation from other party leaders, saying, "We need to take a cross-party approach to handle the matter."

Ishiba explained that a council of related cabinet ministers will be established to deal with the tariffs issue.

He asked other party chiefs to "give consideration" to parliamentary schedules when either he or his cabinet members visit the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]