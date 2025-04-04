Kansai TV Pres. Ota Steps Down over Fuji TV Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Television Co. President Toru Ota said Friday that he resigned the same day over his handling of a sexual assault incident during his time at affiliated Fuji Television Network Inc.

Ota was executive vice president at Fuji TV when the incident occurred in 2023. A third-party investigative panel recently concluded that former TV personality Masahiro Nakai sexually assaulted a then Fuji TV worker in the incident.

Kansai TV Chairman Sumio Fukui will double as president of the broadcaster, based in the western Japan city of Osaka, until its general shareholders meeting in June this year.

"I was criticized severely for my actions at the time" in a report by the third-party panel, Ota told reporters at Kansai TV headquarters. "I took this seriously and thought it would be inappropriate to continue as president any longer."

"I want to apologize most to the woman" who suffered the sexual assault, he said. "I really want to say sorry for the pain she suffered because I couldn't help."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]