Japan, U.S., S. Korea Express Concern over China's Drills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea, in a joint statement released on Friday, expressed "concern" about China's recent military drills around Taiwan, calling for "an end to further destabilizing actions."

Issued after Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul held a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, the statement called for the "peaceful resolution" of cross-Taiwan Strait issues.

The three strongly opposed "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion," following China's repeated hegemonic moves in the East and South China seas.

Elsewhere in the statement, the foreign chiefs expressed their "serious concerns" over North Korea's increasing military cooperation with Russia.

On North Korea's malicious cyber activities, including cryptocurrency thefts, Iwaya, Rubio and Cho called on the international community to take actions to prevent the country from converting the stolen cryptocurrency into hard cash.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]