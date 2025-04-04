Honda N-Box Stays Best-Selling Car in Japan in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle was the best-selling new car in Japan for the fourth consecutive year in fiscal 2024, which ended Monday, industry data showed Friday.

The N-Box logged sales of 210,768 units, followed by Toyota Motor Corp.'s Yaris subcompact, Suzuki Motor Corp.'s Spacia minivehicle and Toyota's Corolla sedan.

The rankings were based on data released by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Although the effects of a full revamp in autumn 2023 were wearing off, the N-Box retained its top spot thanks to its spacious interior and safety assistance technology.

The Yaris was popular for its high fuel efficiency and nimble driving dynamics.

