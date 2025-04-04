Visitors to Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum at Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of visitors to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum hit a record high for the second straight year, totaling 2,264,543 in fiscal 2024, the museum said Friday.

Visitors from abroad also numbered a record 728,385.

"It's very meaningful that many people visited the museum and deepened their understanding of the tragic realities of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, as it helps foster international public opinion for the abolition of nuclear weapons," Yoshifumi Ishida, who heads the museum, told a press conference.

According to the museum, annual visitors exceeded two million for the first time. The cumulative total since the opening of the museum in 1955 reached 80,140,904.

As reasons for the record-breaking advance, the museum cited an increase in visitors from abroad helped by a weaker yen and an intensifying sense of crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

