Moon Rock to Be Shown in U.S. Pavilion at Osaka Expo

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--A moon rock will be displayed in the United States' pavilion at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, starting April 13, the U.S. Department of State said Friday.

As Japan is cooperating with the NASA-led Artemis manned lunar exploration program, the U.S. side apparently hopes to boost the momentum of U.S.-Japan space cooperation by displaying a moon rock in its pavilion.

At the 1970 Osaka Expo, visitors formed long lines at the then U.S. pavilion to see a moon rock collected during the Apollo 12 lunar mission.

Another moon rock, the 118-gram basalt piece collected during the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972, will be displayed this time as "an homage" to the one at the 1970 Expo, the U.S. department said in a statement. The mission was the last time humans landed on the moon.

The U.S. pavilion will also feature a 3-meter-tall rocket model.

