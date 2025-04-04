Nissan to Call Off Plan to Cut Auto Production at U.S. Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nissan Motor Co. will call off its plan to cut automobile production at a U.S. factory, after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed additional tariffs on auto imports, officials said Friday.

Nissan will also curtail its auto exports from Mexico to the United States.

Through the moves, Nissan will shift its production focus to the United States from Mexico in hopes of cushioning the negative impact of the U.S. tariffs.

Nissan is streamlining its operations including by cutting 9,000 jobs around the world, in order to end its financial difficulties.

For the rationalization, the company decided to reduce production at two U.S. plants. The reduction plan will be dropped at one of the two, namely the plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, which produces the Rogue SUV.

