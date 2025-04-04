Univ. of Tokyo to Open 1st New Faculty in 7 Decades

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The University of Tokyo announced Friday that it will open a five-year faculty called UTokyo College of Design in September 2027.

It will be the university's first new faculty since it established the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences in 1958.

The new faulty will be headed by Miles Pennington, currently a professor at the university's graduate school, who will be the university's first non-Japanese faculty chairman.

The faulty will allow students to study beyond the boundaries of literature and science, as undergraduates in the first four years and as graduate students in the final year.

It will admit 100 new students each year, half of whom are expected to be international students. To attract diverse students from inside and outside Japan, all classes will be taught in English, and each academic year will begin in the autumn, as is common at U.S. and European universities.

