U.N. Group Japan Chief Warns of Backlash against Women's Rights

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Efforts to improve women's rights are facing a backlash globally after decades of progress, Hiroko Hashimoto, head of the UN Women Japan National Committee, said in a recent interview.

This concern was highlighted on the 50th anniversary of International Women's Day on March 8, when members of 13 national committees around the world that support the UN Women, including in Japan, marched backwards, Hashimoto said.

"We're in a very challenging situation," she said. The policies of U.S. President Donald Trump have a "significant impact in particular," she said.

Because of a major cut in U.S. foreign aid, women's organizations in Ukraine that provide food aid and employment support with the backing of the UN Women are unable to operate, Hashimoto said.

"The suspension of food aid is a matter of life or death," she said.

