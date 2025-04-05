Ishiba Observes Osaka Expo Rehearsal

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba visited Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka, on Saturday to observe a test-run rehearsal of the World Exposition in the western Japan city ahead of its grand opening on April 13.

"As the host country, we want to make the Expo a success," Ishiba told reporters after touring a foreign pavilion.

Appearing on a television program from the venue, he said, "I want to make the Expo a place where everyone can work together to create a new Japan."

Advance ticket sales for the Expo have been sluggish. "It is quite difficult to sell tickets," he said.

Ishiba, who also visited the Expo venue in January, plans to attend the event's opening ceremony set for April 12.

