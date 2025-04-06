Ride-Hailing Services Spreading in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Ride-hailing services have been spreading across Japan as a means of transportation to make up for the shortage of taxis.

In ride-hailing services, individual drivers use their private vehicles to offer paid rides. The services started in the country in April last year, initially in major cities such as Tokyo, on the condition that they are managed by taxi firms. The services are now available in all 47 prefectures.

The launch of ride-hailing services boosted the proportion of people who were able to book a ride via a smartphone app to over 90 pct in major cities in the early morning and late night hours, up from about 70 pct when only taxis were available, according to the transport ministry.

About 3,300 people have registered as ride-hailing drivers in central Tokyo and other areas.

Kiryu, a city in Gunma Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, introduced a ride-hailing service in November after restaurants were hit hard by a sharp decrease in the number of taxis following the pandemic.

