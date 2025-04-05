Nintendo Delays U.S. Preorders for Switch 2

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Friday that it will delay U.S. preorders for its Switch 2 new video game console after U.S. President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs this week.

Preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the United States will not start on Wednesday in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions, the company said.

The launch date of June 5 is unchanged, Nintendo said.

The company did not discuss whether the console’s suggested retail price will be affected by the tariffs. There are social media posts from potential buyers expressing concerns about the potential for higher prices.

