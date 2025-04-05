Ishiba to Discuss Tariffs with Trump Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Saturday that he plans to speak to U.S. President Donald Trump by phone next week to discuss the president's reciprocal tariffs.

"We will find a time that is convenient for each other," Ishiba said on television during a trip to Osaka, western Japan.

Japan will be slapped with a 24 pct tariff as part of Trump's plans, announced Wednesday, to impose reciprocal tariffs on a host of U.S. trading partners.

Ishiba said that his government will consider a package of new proposals for investments in the United States.

He indicated that Japan has no plans to impose retaliatory tariffs against the United States, saying, "We will not go tit-for-tat."

