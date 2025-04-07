Osaka Expo Test-Run Held to Check Operational Challenges

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 7 (Jiji Press)--A test-run rehearsal of the World Exposition in Osaka was held for three days through Sunday to uncover any operational challenges, ahead of its upcoming grand opening.

The purpose of the rehearsal was to identify potential problems with traffic access and gate operations, as the event in the western Japan city is expected to attract some 220,000 visitors per day at its peak.

During the Expo, which will run for 184 days starting next Sunday, one of the challenges will be the limited routes to the venue, Yumeshima, an artificial island completely surrounded by the sea.

As part of efforts to ensure smooth transportation, Osaka Metro Co. will increase the number of trains on its Chuo line, which includes the station closest to the venue.

In the rehearsal Saturday, a park and ride system, in which visitors who come by private car transfer to a shuttle bus at a dedicated parking lot, was operated for the first time.

