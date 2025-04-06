Glitch Hits Automatic Expressway Toll Collection System in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--A glitch hit the electronic toll collection system on some expressways in Japan on Sunday, causing congestion as automatic toll booths were closed.

The problem affected up to 94 toll gates on 16 roads, including the Tomei and Chuo expressways, in Tokyo and six other prefectures, according to Central Nippon Expressway Co.

ETC-only lanes were closed at affected toll gates. Some interchanges that only accept electronic toll payments were closed.

When the glitch will be fixed is uncertain.

It was the first large-scale expressway ETC system glitch since Japan Highway Public Corp. was privatized in 2005.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]