Inaugural Ceremony Held for Japan SDF's Maritime Transport Group

Kure, Hiroshima Pref., April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry held an inaugural ceremony for a new Self-Defense Forces unit focused on maritime transportation at the Maritime SDF's Kure base in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, on Sunday.

The Maritime Transport Group was launched on March 24 as a unit jointly run by the Ground, Maritime and Air SDFs under the direct oversight of the defense minister.

The launch of the new unit is designed to strengthen Japan's ability to deploy troops to remote islands in the country's southwest rapidly amid growing threats from China's assertiveness.

The operation of SDF vessels had been the duty of the MSDF, but the Maritime Transport Group includes many GSDF personnel.

The new group has about 100 personnel, including about 50 for the 3,500-ton Yoko landing support vessel, which is scheduled to go into service in May, and some 40 for the 2,400-ton Nihonbare landing craft utility, which has already been deployed.

