Ambulance Helicopter May Have Crashed in Southwestern Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--An ambulance helicopter carrying a patient may have crashed off the coast of Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Sunday, leaving three of six people on board in cardiopulmonary arrest, the Japan Coast Guard and others said.

The three in cardiopulmonary arrest are a doctor in his 30s, the patient in her 80s and a patient caretaker in his 60s. The other three--a male pilot, a male helicopter mechanic and a female nurse--have symptoms of hypothermia but are conscious.

The helicopter, operated by SGC Saga Aviation Co., took off from Tsushima Airport at 1:30 p.m. It was scheduled to arrive at a hospital in the city of Fukuoka at 2:40 p.m., but disappeared.

A coast guard patrol boat found the helicopter capsized and floating on the sea surface east of Tsushima shortly after 5 p.m.

