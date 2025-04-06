Suzuki Elected Governor of Japan's Akita Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Akita, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Kenta Suzuki, a former member of the Akita prefectural assembly, was elected governor of the northeastern Japan prefecture on Sunday, defeating his two rivals, including former Vice Governor Kazumi Saruta.

Suzuki, a 49-year-old independent, won the race after campaigning on pledges to reform the prefectural government and strengthen measures to cope with the population decline.

The election came after Norihisa Satake, 77, offered to step down as Akita governor after four terms in office.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]