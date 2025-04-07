Expressway Toll Collection System Glitch Continues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--A glitch in the electronic toll collection system on some Japanese expressways continued into Monday, impacting 106 toll gates on 17 roads in eight prefectures.

In addition to major expressways such as the Tomei and Chuo expressways, the problem was newly found to be affecting some toll gates in the central prefecture of Nagano, according to Central Nippon Expressway Co.

The company opened the ETC-only lanes at affected toll gates Sunday afternoon, and is calling on drivers using the lanes to pay the tolls through its website at a later date.

The glitch, which occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, is likely related to a system update conducted Saturday, ahead of changes to late-night toll discounts to be implemented in July. Central Nippon Expressway is continuing to investigate the details of the issue.

Hitoshi Ishiguro, 56, who was heading to work in the city of Kofu in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, said that there was a traffic jam with over 30 vehicles Monday morning at a toll gate on the off ramp of the Chuo Expressway at the Ichinomiyamisaka interchange, as vehicles lined up to pay toll fees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]