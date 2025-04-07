G-7 Foreign Chiefs Voice Concern over Chinese Drills near Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 6 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies released a statement Sunday expressing "deep concern" about China's large-scale military drills conducted around Taiwan over two days through Wednesday.

"(The exercises) put at risk global security and prosperity," the seven nations' top diplomats said, adding that they "oppose any unilateral actions to threaten...peace and stability (across the Taiwan Strait), including by force or coercion."

They also called for "the peaceful resolution of issues through constructive cross-Strait dialogue."

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

