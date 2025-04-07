3 Dead in Ambulance Copter Crash in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Sunday’s crash of an ambulance helicopter carrying a patient off Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, left three people dead including the patient, a local coast guard office said Monday.

A doctor in his 30s and a patient caretaker in his 60s were newly confirmed dead, the office said. Both were in cardiopulmonary arrest when rescued.

According to the Japan Coast Guard’s 7th regional headquarters and other sources, six people were on the helicopter. The 86-year-old female patient was confirmed dead Sunday night.

Of the six, the 66-year-old male captain and two others are conscious.

The helicopter, operated by SGC Saga Aviation Co., was used by a hospital in the city of Fukuoka, near Nagasaki, for medical transportation.

