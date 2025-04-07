Japan Lower House Members' Average Assets Hit Record Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The average amount of assets held by the 465 members of Japan's House of Representatives fell to a record low of 26.85 million yen, a Jiji Press tally showed Monday.

The top asset holder was former Prime Minister Taro Aso of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party with 601.53 million yen, according to asset reports disclosed by the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, following the October 2024 election.

The previous record-low average was 28.92 million yen following the 2017 election.

The decrease apparently reflected the retirements or election defeats of major asset holders, including the LDP's Hirohisa Takagi, who reported over 500 million yen following the 2021 election. New lawmakers elected last year also contributed to the fall.

The average value of real estate owned by Lower House members came to 19.71 million yen, and that of financial assets, including time deposits and securities but not ordinary deposits, stood at 7.14 million yen. The average amount of borrowings was 12.85 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]