New Lower House Members' Assets Average 9.82 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The average amount of assets held by the 99 new members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, stood at 9.82 million yen, according to their reports released Monday.

The average nearly halved from the levels for 2017 and 2021 Lower House rookies, as none of the 2024 newcomers reported assets exceeding 100 million yen.

Ei Takahashi of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan topped the latest list with 77.09 million yen. He is the second son of the late Kiseko Takahashi, the first daughter of the late former Prime Minister Takeo Miki and a former member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

After working at advertising agency Hakuhodo Inc. for over 20 years, Takahashi ran in the 2024 election from the Shikoku proportional representation bloc. According to the report, his assets include 53.41 million yen in real estate in Tokyo's Meguro Ward and 20.94 million yen in money trust. He also has inherited land and buildings in Awa, Tokushima Prefecture.

The runner-up is Hiroshige Seko, elected from the Wakayama No. 2 single-seat constituency, with 45.55 million yen. Seko, who was a veteran Upper House lawmaker and member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, switched to the Lower House after quitting the party last April due to the high-profile slush funds scandal.

