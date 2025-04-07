Komeito's Saito Tops Lower House Party Heads' Asset Ranking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Tetsuo Saito, leader of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, held the most assets among party leaders who are members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, data showed Monday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, president of the LDP, held assets less than the average of 26.85 million yen among all Lower House lawmakers.

Saito reported 220.44 million yen in assets, including 190.46 million yen in financial assets such as money trusts. He had 29.98 million yen in real estate in the western Japan city of Hiroshima and his birthplace of Onan, Shimane Prefecture in western Japan.

He also owned 24,625 shares in 22 companies, including general contractor Shimizu Corp. where he used to work.

Ishiba reported assets totaling 15.55 million yen, most of which being real estate in the western city of Tottori. The prime minister also held 23,925 shares in seven companies including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

