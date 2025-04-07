Unification Church Appeals Dissolution Order

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The Unification Church filed an appeal with Tokyo High Court on Monday over a district court ruling ordering the dissolution of the religious group.

The move came after Tokyo District Court issued the first ever disbandment order against a religious organization for committing illegal acts under the Civil Code.

"(The dissolution order) was decided as a foregone conclusion and ignored law and the facts," the group, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, said in a statement.

Susumu Murakoshi, leader of a group of lawyers for victims of the Unification Church, expressed disappointment over the appeal, saying, "It is important that (the appeal) be swiftly dismissed and the dissolution order become final for the relief of victims."

Tokyo District Court said in its decision on March 25 that Unification Church members' unjust donation-soliciting activities caused unprecedentedly large damage. It found that the acts constituted a law violation, a condition for ordering a dissolution under the religious corporations law, as the solicitation method was malicious and there were many people who were seriously affected for a long time.

