BOJ's Economic Views Kept Unchanged for All 9 Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan kept its economic assessments unchanged for all nine regions of the country in a quarterly report released Monday.

In the "sakura" report, adopted at the day's meeting of its branch managers, the Japanese central bank warned that uncertainties linked to the country's economy are rising recently, following high tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Still, the BOJ's assessments for the nine regions were either "recovering moderately," "picking up" or "picking up moderately," while citing some weakness.

Trump's tariffs, however, were weighing on the minds of many business operators, with an official at an electric machinery company in the western Japan city of Osaka saying that it was difficult to factor the impact of the tariffs into the company's business plan.

"We're focused on gathering information, as (the tariffs) may have downside risks," said an official at a transportation equipment maker based in the central Japan city of Nagoya.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]