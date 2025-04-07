4 China Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 7 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Monday.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, Okinawa's capital, all vessels were equipped with cannon.

The four Haijing ships entered territorial waters including near Minamikojima, part of the Senkaku Islands, around 10 a.m. and left the waters by around noon.

The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]