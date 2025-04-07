Expressway Toll Collection Resumed in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Central Nippon Expressway Co. said Monday that it has resumed electronic toll collection at all toll plazas on expressways in its service area in central Japan after completing emergency recovery work for a glitch in the ETC system.

The company said it is continuing to work toward full recovery while investigating the cause in detail.

The glitch occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, affecting a total of 106 toll plazas on 17 routes in eight prefectures. The company believes the problem was likely related to system update work conducted on Saturday, ahead of changes to the late-night toll discount program to be implemented in July.

Central Nippon Expressway released ETC-only lanes at the affected toll plazas on Sunday afternoon and asked drivers to pay their tolls via its website at a later date.

As the glitch continued on Monday morning, the Ichinomiya-Misaka exit on the Chuo Expressway in the city of Fuefuki, Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, was jammed with more than 30 vehicles, according to Hitoshi Ishiguro, 56, who was on his way to work in the city of Kofu, Yamagashi.

