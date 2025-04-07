Japan to Proactively Consider Increasing Rice Production: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday that his government will proactively consider increasing the country's rice production, in response to supply shortages and soaring prices.

"We will consider (increasing rice production) well and take action," Ishiba said at a House of Councillors committee meeting. "We should consider it more proactively," he added.

Ishiba was responding to a question from Mitsuo Takahashi, an Upper House member from Komeito in the ruling coalition, who called for a production increase of some 500,000 tons.

The prime minister questioned Japan's conventional agricultural policy, saying: "In the whole world, few countries except Japan are reducing farmland and agricultural production. Should we really continue this?"

He emphasized the need to support agricultural producers who are working to improve productivity and expand exports.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]