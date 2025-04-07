Japan Retail Rice Prices Hit Record High for 13 Weeks in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Retail rice prices in Japan hit a new record high for 13 weeks in a row through late last month, an agriculture ministry survey showed Monday.

The average rice price at about 1,000 supermarkets across the country stood at 4,206 yen per 5 kilograms in the week ended March 30, up 10 yen from the previous week, according to the survey.

While the rate of increase slowed slightly, the average price was 2,149 yen higher than a year before.

The survey apparently did not reflect the impact of releases of government-stockpiled rice, which began to hit store shelves in late March.

The government sold a total of 210,000 tons of the rice through auctions to major buyers by March 28.

