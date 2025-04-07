Japan Govt Headquarters on Trump Tariffs to Meet Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will hold a meeting Tuesday morning of its comprehensive response headquarters over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said at a meeting of executives of his Liberal Democratic Party on Monday.

At the headquarters meeting, which will be attended by all members of Ishiba's cabinet, the government is expected to confirm that it will make every effort to support domestic industry, including measures to help small businesses.

The government has already announced that it will open about 1,000 special consultation windows across the country on Trump's tariffs.

"The current situation can be described as a national hardship," Ishiba said at a meeting of the House of Councillors' Committee on Audit on Monday.

"If necessary, I will visit the United States as soon as possible," the prime minister said. "And at that time, I will carry a package of responses," he added, indicating that he would present Trump with proposals on investment in the United States and a review of what Trump has called Japan's nontariff trade barriers.

