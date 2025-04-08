Ofunato Forest Fire Declared Extinguished

Newsfrom Japan

Ofunato, Iwate Pref., April 8 (Jiji Press)--The city of Ofunato in Iwate Prefecture has declared that a massive forest fire that had been ravaging the northeastern Japan city since Feb. 26 has been extinguished.

The city said Monday that there was no longer a risk of the fire breaking out again, after finding no heat sources during checks from the ground and from the air this month.

It said on March 9 that the blaze has been contained and fully lifted related evacuation orders the following day, but some 194 people whose homes were affected by flames still live in evacuation centers or at relatives' homes.

"We will give top priority to rebuilding the lives of the people affected by the disaster and reviving their livelihoods," Ofunato Mayor Kiyoshi Fuchigami said at a press conference Monday.

Akira Niinuma, chief of the Ofunato fire department, told the press conference that it took time to extinguish the fire after containing it because "the fire spread over a wide area."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]