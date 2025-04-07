Honda Executive Vice Pres. Resigns over Inappropriate Act

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. Executive Vice President Shinji Aoyama resigned Monday over his alleged “inappropriate conduct during a social gathering outside work hours,” the automaker said the same day.

Honda President Toshihiro Mibe will voluntarily return 20 pct of his monthly compensation for two months to take responsibility as Aoyama’s supervisor, the company also said. It plans to announce a new management structure soon.

Aoyama submitted his resignation while the company’s board was planning to take disciplinary action after learning of the allegation against him, according to the company.

Honda said in a statement that it was “deeply regrettable” for a company executive to face such an allegation, and that it “sincerely apologizes for any discomfort caused by such conduct.”

