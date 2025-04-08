Fuji TV Cuts Executives’ Pay over Nakai Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Television Network Inc. has decided to cut executive remunerations for President Kenji Shimizu and other board members for the time being from February over a scandal involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai.

The pay cuts come as the broadcaster’s earnings are expected to deteriorate due to the scandal.

Fuji TV said Monday that Shimizu sees his monthly remuneration cut by 50 pct. Other directors, excluding outside board members, who have already resigned, receive 30 pct pay reductions.

Osamu Kanemitsu, president of Fuji Media Holdings Inc., the parent of Fuji TV, has taken a 30 pct pay cut since February, and other directors from within the company see a 10 pct decrease.

Fuji TV’s internal auditors have voluntarily decided to return 30 pct of their remunerations, while executive officers have decided to take 10 pct cuts in their compensation.

