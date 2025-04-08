Manga Artist Chiba, Others Invited to Japan Imperial Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Manga artist Tetsuya Chiba and others are invited to a spring garden party to be held at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo on April 22, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

Some 1,800 people, including those who made achievements in various areas, local government officials and their spouses, are invited to the party hosted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Among other invitees are Isao Aoki, a professional golfer, and Taeko Utsugi, former coach of the women’s national softball team.

In past garden parties, Imperial Family members chatted with guests as they walked in one direction along a line of guests. But there were cases in which some participants got unwell due to the heat and congestion, according to the agency.

This time, the Imperial couple will walk the same route, but a different route will be established mainly for Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko to walk.

