Ohtani, Other Dodgers Members Meet Trump at White House

Washington, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Shohei Ohtani and other members of the Los Angeles Dodgers visited the White House on Monday to meet U.S. President Donald Trump following the Major League Baseball team's World Series victory last season.

Ohtani was the first to be introduced by Trump in his speech during the meeting. The crowd cheered as the president said, "In all of baseball history, only six players have ever hit 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases in a single season...unanimous National League MVP, Shohei Ohtani."

"(Ohtani) looks like a movie star," Trump said after shaking hands with the Japanese baseball star, who wore a suit for the visit.

Trump went on to mention that Ohtani last year became the first-ever major leaguer to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season. It is "an accomplishment unparalleled in 149 years of Major League Baseball," the president said. Ohtani recorded 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases in the 2024 regular season.

Later in the speech, Trump mentioned Yoshinobu Yamamoto and shook hands with the Japanese right-hander.

