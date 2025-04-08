Japan-U.S. Tariff Discussions to Include Currency Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Talks between Japan and the United States on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures are expected to include discussions on currency matters, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday.

In posts on X, formerly Twitter, Bessent said he will lead tariffs negotiations with Tokyo, which would include discussions on "currency issues and government subsidies."

Although Japan convinced the United States to begin tariff negotiations earlier than other countries, the upcoming talks are expected to be tough as Washington is seeking to tackle Tokyo's nontariff barriers.

In an interview with Fox Business, Bessent described Japan as an important ally in terms of security and the economy, and said the U.S. government will prioritize talks with the Asian nation. But he added that Japanese nontariff barriers are very high.

He said that the Trump administration will focus on four areas--tariff rates, nontariff barriers, currency manipulation and industrial subsidies--in talks with other countries. He expressed hope that good negotiations with countries that do not retaliate against U.S. reciprocal levies would lead to lowering tariff rates.

