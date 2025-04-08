Japan's Akazawa to Lead Talks with U.S. on Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday appointed economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa to lead negotiations with the U.S. government over its high tariffs.

The Japanese government held the same day the first meeting of its task force to deal with tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, comprising Ishiba and all cabinet ministers.

The prime minister voiced worries that the U.S. tariffs "may have large impacts on various industries," and called for a "government-wide response based on cooperation and coordination among relevant ministries and agencies."

He instructed the ministers to take all possible domestic measures to cope with the U.S. levies, including providing support to small businesses, taking into consideration the possibility of the tariffs being in place for a long time.

Ishiba has already announced the establishment of about 1,000 special consultation windows across the country, to help industries in light of growing concerns over financing and employment retention.

