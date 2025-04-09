Japan Team Finds People Conceived in Winter Less Likely to Be Fat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research team led by Tohoku University has found that babies conceived during the winter months are less susceptible to weight gain when they become adults.

The team hopes that its finding will lead to the establishment of a new method to prevent lifestyle-related diseases.

The finding was published in an online edition of the international magazine Nature Metabolism on Tuesday.

The body has white fat, which stores energy, and brown fat, which consumes energy to produce heat. Brown fat gets active when body temperatures fall, encouraging the body to burn fat.

For its research, the team analyzed the brown fat of 356 men aged 18 to 29 who were sorted into groups depending on when they were conceived.

